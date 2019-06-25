Woodbury Fire at 112,899 acres, 48% contained

A “Thank you” sign posted at the incident command post in Gold Canyon. (inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/photographs/6382/)

Operations continued June 24 on the northeast perimeter of the Woodbury Fire along Forest Road 449 to secure the fireline. Infrared imaging with an unmanned aircraft system was to be used to confirm there was no remaining heat, officials said.

The Woodbury Fire that started 5 miles northwest of Superior is now 112,899 acres and is 48% contained, according to a 7:48 p.m. June 24 release from the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

Firelines in the Fish Creek area continue to hold. Crews will continue to monitor the northwest edge of the fire near Yellow Jacket Spring for additional fire activity, the release states.

Firelines are holding along Sawtooth Ridge. The unmanned aircraft system will be used to monitor the area. Repair of damage from fire suppression activities continues on the western edge of the fire northeast of Apache Junction, according to the release.

While firefighters stationed at Tortilla Flat were driving back to the Incident Command Post, they identified a new human-caused fire. They immediately suppressed the fire and kept it to one-10th of an acre.

“Motorists are advised to use caution along roadways where firefighters are working. Fire traffic will be present as operations continue,” according to the release.

“Every effort is being made to fully secure the northeastern edge of the fire in the Roosevelt area to make sure that the area is safe before making the determination to lift the evacuation. Residents will be notified when the evacuation is lifted,” the release states.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network is the state’s official source for emergency updates, preparedness advice and hazards information, and related resources, according to ein.az.gov.

The Woodbury Fire information lines, open 7 a.m.-9 p.m., are 505-399-2439 or 480-288-6110, the e-mail address is 2019.woodbury@firenet.gov and the website is inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382. For information about evacuations, shelters, livestock and pet shelters call 928-402-8888.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.