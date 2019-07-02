Woodbury Fire area closures expected to remain in place beyond July 4 holiday

The Woodbury Fire near Four Ranch. (inciweb.nwcg.gov)

Woodbury Fire containment is holding steady at 80% with firefighters patrolling the fire perimeter and suppressing any hot spots that challenge the containment line. Smoke may be seen due to pockets of vegetation burning within the fire perimeter.

State Route 88 is closed from Tortilla Flat to State Highway 188 at Theodore Roosevelt Dam. Apache Lake, Apache Campgrounds, picnic sites and trailheads will remain closed until SR 88 is reopened, according to a 10:55 a.m. July 2 release from the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

“This closure is expected to be a long-term closure beyond the 4th of July holiday. The closure will remain in place as long as firefighters remain in the area and until the Forest Service and Arizona Department of Transportation evaluate and address all safety concerns along SR 88,” according to the release.

The Woodbury Fire east of Four Ranch on Highway 88. (inciweb.nwcg.gov)

The Woodbury Fire started 5 miles northwest of Superior and is now 123,875 acres, according to the release.

For the purposes of public safety, the forest closure encompasses more than just the fire perimeter. The perimeter of the closure area starts at the forest boundary north of Apache Junction on SR 88 which makes the northern boundary of the closure area, east and south of SR 88 to Roosevelt Dam at State Highway 188 following the forest boundary north of Highway 60, the release states.

Any violation of this closure is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for individuals or $10,000 for organizations, or by imprisonment for not more than six months, or both, according to the release.

Burned Area Emergency Response team members assess burn effects on significant archaeological sites at the Woodbury Fire. (inciweb.nwcg.gov)

The Burned Area Emergency Response team has been assessing public lands that have been impacted by the fire. After a fire moves across a landscape, there is a threat of an increased level of invasive plant populations. On the Woodbury Fire, the invasive plants anticipated to have impact are Buffelgrass, Fountain Grass, Morning Star Thistle and tree-of-heaven. For more information on BAER team activities, go to inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6405.

Firefighters continue to use Dr. Bejarano Elementary School and Lee Kornegay Intermediate School in Miami as the incident command. Parking will not be allowed in those areas for the local 4th of July festivities, according to the release.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network is the state’s official source for emergency updates, preparedness advice and hazards information, and related resources, according to ein.az.gov.

The Woodbury Fire information line, open 7 a.m.-9 p.m., is 505-399-2439, the e-mail address is 2019.woodbury@firenet.gov and the website is inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382. For information about evacuations, shelters, livestock and pet shelters call 928-402-8888.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.