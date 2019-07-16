Woodbury Fire 100% contained, but active smoke and some closures continue

The Woodbury Fire started 5 miles northwest of Superior on June 8. Above is a late-June photo of the fire near Four Ranch. (inciweb.nwcg.gov)

The Woodbury Fire is 100% contained around the perimeter edge, but this does not mean that the fire is controlled.

“There is still smoke and active fire moving within the interior through pockets of unburned fuel,” according to a 10:04 a.m. July 16 release from the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

Apache Lake remains closed along with State Route 88 between Tortilla Flat and the Roosevelt Dam.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is slated to issue a release later this week after conducting meetings with Tonto National Forest and other cooperating agencies to possibly provide a more definitive timeline on the closure, according to the release.

A forest closure order remains in place for the Woodbury Fire and surrounding area. Businesses remain open along Highway 188 and along SR 88 (Apache Trail) from Tortilla Flat south to Apache Junction, the release states.

As information becomes available it will be posted to the Woodbury Fire page found at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382. The Woodbury Fire information e-mail address is 2019.woodbury@firenet.gov.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network is the state’s official source for emergency updates, preparedness advice and hazards information, and related resources, according to ein.az.gov.

