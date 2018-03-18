Winchester Road project, ballot measure language before council

A presentation and discussion on an intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation for Winchester Road sidewalk improvements is planned at the Monday, March 19, work session of the Apache Junction City Council.
It begins at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
Per an original IGA dated May 14, 2015, the city is in an agreement with ADOT for the following funding for construction beginning in fiscal year 2018: Federal-aid funds, $197,604; with the city’s match: $31,944.
Amendment No. 1 of the IGA is to have the following cost breakdown: Federal-aid funds, $1,738,442; and estimated city match, $105,081, according to a March 5 memo to the council.
“Although the timing is extremely aggressive, the city has pursued and is hoping to utilize these available funds on sidewalks, bicycle lanes and a shared center turn lane on Winchester Road from Southern Avenue to 16th Avenue,” Raquel Schatz, project engineer, said in the memo.
“This will be an extension of the city’s previous project, Winchester Road from 16th Avenue to Old West Highway,” she said.
The Public Works Department is requesting city council approval to enter into amendment No. 1 to the intergovernmental agreement with ADOT that will provide additional funding for the construction of the Winchester Road Sidewalk Improvement Project, she said.
Ballot measure
Also March 19 the council is slated to discuss the election process for a permanent base adjustment ballot measure.
“If approved by council, the Aug. 28 primary election ballot will include a proposition asking city voters to approve a permanent base adjustment to the state-imposed budget limitation,” City Clerk Kathleen Connelly said in a March 6 memo to the council.
“The proposition must be referred to the city voters by an affirmative vote of two-thirds of the members of the city council,” she said.
A permanent base adjustment would permanently adjust the base expenditure limit of the city plus allowable population and inflation growth annual increases.
It would eliminate the need for a vote every four years on Home Rule.
The current base budget expenditure limitation through statute only allows the city to expend $19,705,150. The Home Rule election, if approved by the voters, allows the city to spend $45,127,135.
The permanent base adjustment would allow the city to spend up to $93,225,651 with the excess funds to be used for debt and operations on the water and sewer districts should the city desire to absorb those functions like other cities, according to city records.
This authority will also continue to support critical city functions such as police, public works, parks and the library without having to get voter approval every four years.
In other business March 19, the council is slated to hear a presentation and discussion on revised city of Apache Junction vision and mission statements.
