Wildfire at Tonto National Forest fence line extinguished

A field fire was reported just after 7 p.m. Sept. 6 in the area of Southern Avenue and Barkley Road, near the fence line of the Tonto National Forest, an official from Superstition Fire and Medical District said.

“The SFMD responded with several pieces of wildland apparatus and found a fire that was about 1.25 acres in size,” Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief /fire marshal and public information officer, said.

“Firefighters were able to contain the fire and protect the surrounding homes. The fire did extend slightly into national forest property but was quickly extinguished. No cause has been determined,” he said.

