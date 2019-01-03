Widows/widowers, disabled, non-profit exemptions filed with Pinal County Assessor’s Office

Pinal County satellite offices are at 575 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Every three years, property taxpayers that have an exemption for being a widow or widower must submit a renewal application to the county assessor. Those taxpayers with an exemption for a disability or a non-profit must resubmit as well.

Those with an existing exemption were to receive the required paperwork in the mail the week of Dec. 24-28. according to a release from the Pinal County Assessor’s Office.

Instructions on what is needed to re-submit are on the form. The forms must be notarized or delivered in person at the Pinal County Assessor’s office in Florence, 31 N. Florence Street, or at the satellite offices:

  • Apache Junction office, 575 N. Idaho Road (in the 800 building). Office hours are 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
  • Casa Grande office, 820 E. Cottonwood Lane (in building A). Office hours are 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For more information, go to pinalcountyaz.gov and in the right side column select “property information” and on the left column select “Exemptions.” Or, from anywhere in Pinal County, dial 311.

