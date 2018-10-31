Wellness event, blood drive to be held at AJ Multi-Generational Center

Apache Junction Parks and Recreation will hold its annual wellness event and blood drive on Saturday, Nov. 17.

The health event will be held at the Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, according to a press release, noting that United Blood Services will have its Blood Mobile on site from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot.

Blood donors should bring personal identification with a picture and full name; a list of all countries visited in the past 12 months; and wear a top with loose fitting sleeves, the release said.

Walk-in’s will be taken but donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at Bloodhero.com, using the sponsor code AJMGC; or call 480-474-5240 for a faster process.

The release added that donors will receive a voucher for one ticket to the Phonenix Symphony concert between November 16-30, courtesy of The Phonenix Symphony.

For more information and blood donor qualifications visit unitedbloodservices.org; for more information about the wellness event, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-474-5240 or see ajcity.net/wellness.

