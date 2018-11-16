Weekend road work closes freeway ramp in east Mesa

Several road projects, including resurfacing work in east Mesa, will affect Valley travel this weekend. (Map/ADOT)

Drivers who use the eastbound US 60 ramp to northbound Loop 202 in east Mesa this weekend should plan on an alternate route, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT is scheduled to close the ramp this weekend while crews do resurfacing work.

The eastbound US 60 ramp to northbound Loop 202, west of Ellsworth Road, will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, to 11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, for the work.

Drivers can use the eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 202 and exit at Guadalupe Road, then turn left and connect with northbound Loop 202, according to ADOT.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors, transportation officials stated in a release.

