Weekend closures of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Mesa

A closeup of fog seal being applied on an Arizona freeway. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

Sections of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Mesa are scheduled to be closed this weekend for maintenance that includes applying a sealant on the pavement.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has set the following closures to allow crews to spray an asphalt-based treatment, known as a fog seal, along the freeway’s surface to extend the life of the existing rubberized asphalt pavement, according to a release:

Northbound/westbound Loop 202 scheduled to be closed between U.S. Highway 60 Superstition Freeway and Higley Road in east Mesa from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, to 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, for fog sealing. Both U.S. 60 ramps to northbound Loop 202 are to closed. Alternate routes include westbound U.S. 60 Superstition Freeway. Local traffic can detour on northbound Power Road and westbound McKellips or McDowell roads.

Westbound Loop 202 scheduled to be closed between Higley Road in Mesa and Loop 101 in Tempe from 12:01 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 15) to 12:01 a.m. Monday (Sept. 16) for fog sealing. Alternate routes include westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway). Local traffic can detour on westbound McKellips Road.

During all four of the Loop 202 closures, crews will be prepared to open sections of the freeway ahead of schedule as the work progresses and the fog seal treatment dries, according to the release.

The fog seal treatment along the Red Mountain Freeway in the southeast Valley will involve tanker trucks spraying an asphalt-based emulsion on the pavement. The treatment helps offset the effects of aging and drying in older pavement, including rubberized asphalt, extending its life cycle, according to the release.

