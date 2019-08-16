Week of festivities at Apache Junction Public Library

The Apache Junction Public Library will celebrate two major improvements to your library experience this month.

The library is no longer charging fines for overdue children’s and youth materials, according to a release.

“Not charging overdue fines, especially for youth materials, is a growing trend in libraries across the country,” Apache Junction Public Library Director Spencer Paden said in the release.

“Studies indicate that overdue fines do not lead to a timely return of materials. Eliminating fines on youth materials will encourage youth reading, library use and assist in our mission to improve literacy. So now is a perfect time to return your overdue materials,” he said.

The other important change will expand access to library services by increasing hours.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 26, the library will be open an additional three hours, until 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. The extension will allow for further services and programming, providing greater community engagement.

The new library hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed on Sunday.

There will be festivities in the library during the week of Aug. 26. Programs, entertainment, prizes, daily drawings and, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, there will be refreshments and a photo booth as well — all sponsored by the Apache Junction Friends of the Library.

Family movie nights are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, through Thursday, Aug. 29.

The movies are Monday, “Wonder Park”; Tuesday, “Lego Movie 2”; Wednesday, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”; and Thursday, “A Dog’s Journey.”

Also on Monday, Aug. 26, Tess Nesser will visit the library at 10 a.m. to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment that guaranteed American women the right to vote. Dressed in period costume, Ms. Nesser will discuss the significance of the passage and distribute informational literature.

Ages 12 and up can join in designing washer wrap bracelets beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Browse baubles and create a personalized bracelet to enjoy for years to come.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the library has entertaining programs for children including owl crafts, storytimes and Toddlerobics.

Find the full schedule of events at ajpl.org. For more information, call the Apache Junction Public Library at 480-474-8555.

Events are made possible by the Apache Junction Friends of the Library.

