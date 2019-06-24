Water quality report available for Apache Junction district

The Apache Junction Water District’s 2018 water quality report is available for viewing.

Go to ajwaterdistrict.org/water-quality-reports-2

Customers can also request a printed copy by calling 480-982-6030 or visiting the water district office at 300 E. Superstition Blvd., Building D, in Apache Junction.

The annual report, also known as the Consumer Confidence Report, provides detailed information about the quality of drinking water supplied by the water district, according to a release.

Following compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, the report describes what drinking water contaminants were tested for, detected and their levels of detection during the calendar year of 2018.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, the water district had an exceedance at one location for the running annual average for Total Trihalomethanes. AJWD monitors TTHMs at four monitoring stations spread across the district. The maximum contaminant level for TTHMs is 80 parts per billion. The maximum contaminant level is determined by averaging all the samples collected at each sampling location for the past 12 months.

The level of the TTHMs detected at one of the district’s sampling locations exceeded the maximum contaminant level in October. The level of TTHMs averaged at site 03-A for January-October 2018 was 86.2 ppb, according to the report.

Some people who drink water containing trihalomethanes in excess of the maximum contaminant level over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidneys, or central nervous systems, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer, according to the report.

The water district supplies well water — groundwater — pumped from the Eastern Salt River Sub-Basin Aquifer, which flows southwesterly under Apache Junction and its surrounding areas. The groundwater is treated for arsenic removal where necessary, disinfected with chlorine, pumped into storage tanks and blended with Colorado River — surface — water, according to the report.

The Superstition Area Water Plant at 4850 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The surface water is transported through the Central Arizona Project canal system and filtered and purified at the Superstition Area Water Plant before being introduced into the distribution system. AJWD can also receive CAP water from the City of Mesa’s Brown Road Treatment Plant and delivered through an interconnect for a backup supply of water, if needed, according to the report.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.