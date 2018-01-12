Water district board meets Jan. 16 in Apache Junction council chambers

A 2006 agreement with the city of Mesa expires on March 17, Frank Blanco, water district director, said at the board’s Nov. 21 meeting. The new agreement will be for six years with two four-year extensions, he said. Costs will be $1,200 a year for Mesa water treatment and $7,200 for Mesa capacity-fee costs, for a total of $8,400 a year.
The agreement includes long-term storage credits for Central Arizona Project water to be recovered through Salt River Project, enhancing system reliability and providing redundancy/backup for emergency situations, Mr. Blanco said.
Apache Junction City Council members serve as the water utilities community facilities district board.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Jan. 16 in the Apache Junction City Council Chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
In other business, the water district board is to:
- discuss and consider change order No. 3 for Revolution Industrial LLC to replace rafter beams in both the north and south 500,000-gallon tank at the water storage site and booster station at 16th Avenue and Buena Vista as an additional cost of $70,076.75.
- receive a district director report including a water system update, information on the upcoming 2018 Apache Junction Water Festival (see related link at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/68-volunteers-teach-fourth-grade-students-about-water-conservation/), and an update on a payment portal.
- receive a district treasurer report including a presentation and discussion of the latest financial report.
The water district supplies well water – groundwater – pumped from the Eastern Salt River Sub-Basin Aquifer, which flows southwesterly under Apache Junction and its surrounding areas. The groundwater is treated for arsenic removal where necessary, disinfected with chlorine, pumped into storage tanks and blended with Colorado River water transported through the CAP canal system, according to the district’s website, www.ajwaterdistrict.org.