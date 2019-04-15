Water district board meets April 16 in Apache Junction council chambers

Apache Junction City Council members — including Gail Evans and Chip Wilson — serve as the water utilities community facilities district board. (Arianna Grainey)

An intergovernmental agreement with Salt River Project for a recovery wells permit is slated to be discussed at the Tuesday, April 16, meeting of the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District board.

Apache Junction City Council members serve as the water utilities community facilities district board.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Apache Junction City Council Chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

In other business, the water district board is to be updated on the annual Arizona Department of Water Resources report on water deliveries and groundwater pumping, the district’s water system and a customer service certificate program through the American Water Works Association.

The water district supplies well water – groundwater – pumped from the Eastern Salt River Sub-Basin Aquifer, which flows southwesterly under Apache Junction and its surrounding areas. The groundwater is treated for arsenic removal where necessary, disinfected with chlorine, pumped into storage tanks and blended with Colorado River water transported through the CAP canal system, according to ajwaterdistrict.org.

