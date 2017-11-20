Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District board meeting Nov. 21

Nov 20th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Apache Junction City Council members, serving as the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District board, are to hear a presentation on a city of Mesa intergovernmental agreement regarding treated water from its Central Arizona Project allotment at a meeting that begins at 6 p.m. Nov. 21. It is to be held in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

In other business, the board is to hear a director’s report on updates on water quality, the water system and website payment portal.

[Related link: https://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/trihalomethanes-level-higher-than-current-standard-according-to-apache-junction-water-district/]

The water district supplies well water – groundwater – pumped from the Eastern Salt River Sub-Basin Aquifer, which flows southwesterly under Apache Junction and its surrounding areas. The groundwater is treated for arsenic removal where necessary, disinfected with chlorine, pumped into storage tanks and blended with Colorado River water transported through the CAP canal system, according to the district’s website, www.ajwaterdistrict.org.

Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie