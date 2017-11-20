Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District board meeting Nov. 21

Apache Junction City Council members, serving as the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District board, are to hear a presentation on a city of Mesa intergovernmental agreement regarding treated water from its Central Arizona Project allotment at a meeting that begins at 6 p.m. Nov. 21. It is to be held in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
In other business, the board is to hear a director’s report on updates on water quality, the water system and website payment portal.
The water district supplies well water – groundwater – pumped from the Eastern Salt River Sub-Basin Aquifer, which flows southwesterly under Apache Junction and its surrounding areas. The groundwater is treated for arsenic removal where necessary, disinfected with chlorine, pumped into storage tanks and blended with Colorado River water transported through the CAP canal system, according to the district’s website, www.ajwaterdistrict.org.
