Volunteers sought by Apache Junction Police Department

Auxiliary officers for the Apache Junction Police Department at a training class. (Apache Junction Police Department)

The Apache Junction Police Department is seeking volunteers to serve the community in areas such as auxiliary patrol, criminal investigations, evidence, Paws and Claws Care Center and the chaplaincy program.

“The new year is a great time for new beginnings and renewal. If you have never volunteered before there is no better time to start,” AJPD Officer M. Harshman said in a release.

“If you have the experience and want to share your experience, time and talents, this is a good time to renew your commitment to your community in the spirit of volunteerism,” he said.

Volunteer applications are available on the City of Apache Junction website at ajcity.net.

For additional details, call the Apache Junction Police Department at 480-982-8260 and ask for the community outreach coordinator.

