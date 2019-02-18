Volunteer Income Tax Assistance offers free income-tax preparation

Local residents who made less than $66,000 this year may be able to qualify to have their taxes done for free by the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program through the United Way of Pinal County.

Last year the VITA program prepared 1,300 tax returns across Pinal County, providing $1.5 million in refunds, according to a release.

VITA program sites are in Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Eloy, San Tan Valley and Maricopa. There also is a pop-up site on select days only in Florence and Coolidge.

The VITA tax preparers will be at the Superstition Mountain Campus of Central Arizona College, 805 S. Idaho Road, 3-7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and during spring break, 3-7 p.m. March 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 12 and 3-7 p.m. March 14; and at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.

To schedule an appointment, go to unitedwayofpc.org/VITA test UWPC TAXAPPT to 313131. There is a space between the UWPC and the TAXAPPT.

What to bring:

Social Security cards and/or ITIN cards for taxpayer, spouse and dependents listed on the return

Photo ID for taxpayer and spouse (if married filing jointly)

Birth dates for taxpayer, spouse and dependents.

All income statements: W-2, 1099, 1099-R, Social Security benefits statement and other income sources

Tuition statement (1098-T) and related expenses from college or technical school

Statement from child care provider (includes total paid and tax ID number)

Affordable Care Act statements: Form 1095-A, B or C

A copy of last year’s return, if available

Bank account number and routing number (for direct deposit of any refund)

