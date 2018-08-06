Vendor opportunities abound at September Apache Junction job expo

Central Arizona College and the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce invite businesses and organizations to participate in the 10th Annual Job Expo on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.

The event is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at CAC’s Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

“The Expo is held on campus during a time when most students are available to meet with prospective employers,” said Ann Mitchell, CAC’s coordinator of student employment, in a prepared statement.

“The caliber of candidates you will meet at the Expo is comprised of currently enrolled students, CAC alumni, high school seniors and community members. Employers attending the Expo will have direct access to educated adult students who are investing today for successful careers tomorrow.”

Business and industry vendors are invited to attend the 2018 Job Expo to promote available positions and job opportunities. A nominal fee of $40 will be assessed to for-profit exhibitors and for nonprofit organizations, the fee is $30.

Members of the Apache Junction Chamber will receive a $10 discount. The last day to register for the Expo is Sept. 5, 2018. Space is assigned on a first-come basis.

For more information on how to register for the 10th Annual Job Expo, or to obtain a registration form, please contact Mitchell by phone at 520-494-5428, or by e-mail at ann.mitchell@centralaz.edu.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.