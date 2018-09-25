Velocity Retail Group leases to a Michaels Store opening in Mesa

Velocity Retail Group has negotiated a lease for a 23,586-square-foot Michaels Store opening in Mesa next year.

According to a press release, the new Michael’s store expected to open in 2019, is at 1628 S. Signal Butte Road. The store will be in a former Best Buy location be between Kohl’s and Wal-Mart Supercenter on the north end of the center.

While Michaels is represented by Greg Laing and Dan Gardiner of Phoenix Commercial Advisors, Velocity Retail Group Senior Vice President Brian Gast represented the landlord, DTL-SGW, LLC.

“Superstition Gateway is situated at Signal Butte and the U.S. 60 and is perfectly positioned to serve the east Mesa trade area. In the past year we have added a 12 screen AMC Theater, Old Navy, and several supporting shops and restaurants to the center,” said Mr. Gast said in a prepared statement.

The transaction is one of more than two dozen big box transactions completed by Velocity Retail Group this year, the release states, adding the firm reportedly leads the retail market in big box leasing and sales.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.