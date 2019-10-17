Vehicle thefts reported Oct. 1-13 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of motor vehicle thefts reported Oct. 1-13 to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

Vehicle theft, reported at 1:28 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 400 block of West Apache Trail.

Vehicle theft, reported at 12:25 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 500 block of North Ironwood Drive.

Vehicle theft, reported at 10:23 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 2400 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Vehicle theft, reported at 3:52 a.m. Oct. 4 in the 3100 block of West Shiprock Street.

Vehicle theft, reported at 10:33 p.m. Oct. 7 in the 1000 block of South Idaho Road.

The AJPD incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.