Vehicle thefts reported Oct. 1-13 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of motor vehicle thefts reported Oct. 1-13 to the Apache Junction Police Department.
Incidents investigated included:
- Vehicle theft, reported at 1:28 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 400 block of West Apache Trail.
- Vehicle theft, reported at 12:25 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 500 block of North Ironwood Drive.
- Vehicle theft, reported at 10:23 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 2400 block of West Broadway Avenue.
- Vehicle theft, reported at 3:52 a.m. Oct. 4 in the 3100 block of West Shiprock Street.
- Vehicle theft, reported at 10:33 p.m. Oct. 7 in the 1000 block of South Idaho Road.
The AJPD incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.
