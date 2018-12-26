Vandalism reported in Gold Canyon Dec. 16-22 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of vandalism reported Dec. 16-22 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Criminal damage/vandalism, reported at 8:49 a.m. Dec. 18 in the 10800 block of East Valley View Drive.

Criminal damage/vandalism, reported at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 19 in the 11100 block of East Lost Canyon Court.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

