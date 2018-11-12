Valley Metro and Mesa host open house Nov. 14 on Fiesta District transit study

Valley Metro and the City of Mesa are hosting a public open house about a Fiesta District alternatives analysis study.

The study is to determine high-capacity transit options to connect riders from the current light rail system on Main Street to areas within Mesa’s Fiesta District.

The open house is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Fiesta Division Community Room at the Mesa Police Department, 1010 W. Grove Ave. in Mesa.

Staff will be available to take comments and questions. Meeting materials and an online comment form will be available beginning Nov. 14 at valleymetro.org/fiesta.

Valley Metro provides eco-friendly public transit options to residents of greater Phoenix and Maricopa County including the planning and operations of a regional bus system and the development and operations of 26 miles of light rail.

For more information, go to valleymetro.org.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.