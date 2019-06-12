Update on Woodbury Fire in Superstition Wilderness

“This photo of the desert fire east of the Peralta Trailhead was taken from the Dolce Vita community just west of Silly Mountain,” Apache Junction photographer Jeffrey Wickey said.

A community meeting is to be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road, where Incident Management Team personnel will provide an update on the management of the Woodbury Fire.

The human-caused Woodbury Fire burning in the Superstition Wilderness 5 miles northwest of Superior is now 9,300 acres and is 0% contained, according to a 11:17 a.m. June 12 release from the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

The Type 1 Southwest Area Incident Management Team (Team 2), led by Incident Commander Rich Nieto, has taken over management of the Woodbury Fire as of 6 a.m. today, according to a release from the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

“Firefighter and public safety are the team’s highest priority. This highly experienced team has the skill set and resources to manage the complexity of this incident. They will continue to fully suppress this fire while minimizing the impacts, where possible, to the fragile and scenic Sonoran Desert ecosystem,” the release states.

The fire was active yesterday with the increased temperatures and dryer conditions. Most of the activity was on the western and southern edges of the fire toward Forest Road 172. Burnout operations conducted last night off of Forest Road 172 were successful in keeping the fire from spreading further west, the release states.

“There was moderate fire activity on the northern edge within the boundary of the Superstition Wilderness. Accessibility by firefighters to several areas is limited due to the rough terrain, making it difficult to fight the fire directly. With hot and dry conditions predicted for today, fire activity and smoke is expected to increase,” according to the release.

No evacuations are in place on this incident and no communities are threatened. Any warning notices or evacuations will be coordinated through the Pinal County Sheriff’s office via the Pinal County Emergency Management Office.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network is the state’s official source for emergency updates, preparedness advice and hazards information, and related resources, according to ein.az.gov.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.