Update given on Apache Junction’s downtown redevelopment strategies

The Downtown Redevelopment and Implementation Strategy, adopted in 2012, has goals geared toward fostering revitalization in Apache Junction, such as public space, partnerships, branding, culture and art, the City Council was told recently.

It was approved as Resolution No. 10-34, which requires staff members to provide updates to the mayor and city council on the status of the items.

“In the DRIS, there are a number of goals that encourage the use of public space and partnerships to promote and, as you are aware, one of the greatest accomplishments is Flatiron Park,” Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell said at the council’s April 2 meeting.

Flatiron Park, owned and operated by the City of Apache Junction, is at 100 N. Apache Trail.

“It has been a model for implementing the downtown redevelopment and implementation strategy as recommended,” Mr. Powell said.

Flatiron is used for the city’s parks and recreation programs and for private efforts, such as two blues festivals, he said.

“We have also had partnerships that have helped us flourish and help the park keep continuing, in a way,” he said.

In addition to public space and partnerships, the DRIS called for:

Revitalization and economic vitality, such as neighborhood cleanups and changing property maintenance codes.

Median and infrastructure, with a goal of adding on-street bike lanes and 8-foot-wide sidewalks on the Apache Trail.

Culture and art, including goals of allocating funding for public art projects and working with the arts community to secure a building for a retail outlet for local artists.

Wayfinding, including a goal of designing a template for public roadway signs and erecting signs that identify federal and county building locations.

Branding, including adopting a logo and color palette and applying it to public improvements.

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com