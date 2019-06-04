‘Unsafe campfire’ causes wildland blaze near Goldfield Ghost Town

The site of the wildland fire at State Route 88 and the Goldfield Ghost Town. (SFMD)

The Superstition Fire and Medical District extinguished a wildland fire near State Route 88 and Goldfield Ghost Town on Friday, May 31.

Superstition Fire and Medical District Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Richard Ochs

The fire, which was the result of an “unsafe campfire,” started just after 10 a.m., Assistant Chief /Fire Marshal Richard Ochs, SFMD public information officer, said.

“Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to the surrounding desert area and nearby homes. As a reminder to citizens, open burning is restricted in Pinal County between May 1 and Oct. 1 each year due to extreme fire danger,” he said.

“An exception can be made for outdoor cooking fires, but only if charcoal or propane grills are used with tight-fitting lids. Most wildfires are human-caused and the fire district encourages everyone to be particularly safe this season,” Assistant Chief /Fire Marshal Ochs said.

