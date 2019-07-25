Unneeded portions of Forest Street alignment, Wagonwheel Road, Desert Vista Drive extinguished

From left are Assistant City Manager Matthew Busby and Councilman Jeff Struble at a recent Apache Junction council meeting. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)



Portions of a Forest Street alignment, Wagonwheel Road and Desert Vista Drive are no longer needed in Apache Junction, the City Council decided.

The council at a meeting July 16 approved extinguishing the roadways in three separate votes.

They are portions of the Forest Street alignment from Tomahawk Road to Vista Road, Wagonwheel Road from Junction Drive to Tamarisk Street and Desert Vista Drive from Mockingbird Street to Roundup Street.

The roadways have never been opened for public use or maintained by the city, Raquel Schatz, project engineer, said in memos on each of the cases to the council.

“Federal patent easements are one means whereby property is accessed by our citizens in portions of Apache Junction. FPEs were established as a means to provide public roadway access to federal patent parcels, and to mitigate the need of local government to acquire right-of-way to provide access to otherwise landlocked parcels,” she said in the memo.

The reservation of right-of-way along the boundaries of the land ensured that no individual parcel would be land locked, or without legal access to the land, according to a presentation made to the council.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.