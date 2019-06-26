Unmanned aircraft system aids firefighters in Woodbury Fire suppression efforts

Structure protection at Tortilla Flat. (inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382)

Personnel used an unmanned aircraft system to fly over the eastern border of the Woodbury Fire to scout for hot spots. It detected heat within the fire perimeter and helicopters were ordered for bucket-water drops in addition to firefighters building lines on the ground, officials said.

The unmanned aircraft system continues to be used today on the Woodbury Fire that started 5 miles northwest of Superior and is now 123,263 acres and 48% contained, according to a 11:08 a.m. June 26 release from the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

On the northern perimeter, retardant drops were used to assist ground crews near Pinyon Mountain as vegetation continued to burn. The successful operation will be checked June 26 to confirm the fireline is holding, according to the release.

June 9 photo of the Woodbury Fire from inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382.

South of Highway 88, firefighters continue to secure the fireline where burnout operations were conducted. The fire is still burning inside the fire area along the ridgeline of Fish Creek Canyon and parallel to the Arizona National Scenic Trail. For these reasons, Highway 88 remains closed from Tortilla Flat to the State Route 188 Junction, according to the release.

“There are still interior pockets of vegetation within the fire perimeter that will continue to burn but do not pose a threat to the firelines. The expected increased winds will make smoke noticeable throughout the week,” according to the release.

Crews resume suppression repair along the southern border where they are repairing dozer lines, chipping downed trees and hauling out debris. The repair is intended to help the area recover quicker and minimize the effects caused by fire operations, the release states.

As residents repopulate the Roosevelt area, crews continue to fully secure the northeastern perimeter of the fire.

Residents should drive with caution as fire crews continue work along the roadway of the Highway 188 corridor. Recreation south of Highway 188 is still prohibited with the Forest Closure Order in effect, according to the release.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network is the state’s official source for emergency updates, preparedness advice and hazards information, and related resources, according to ein.az.gov.

The Woodbury Fire information line, open 7 a.m.-9 p.m., is 505-399-2439, the e-mail address is 2019.woodbury@firenet.gov and the website is inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382. For information about evacuations, shelters, livestock and pet shelters call 928-402-8888.

