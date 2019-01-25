United Way of Pinal County Executive Director Bowler resigns

The United Way of Pinal County executive director, Manuela “Mannie” Rehm-Bowler, has resigned.

She has accepted a position outside of the region due to family circumstances and will leave on Feb. 14. A transition period is being developed to ensure all United Way programs continue uninterrupted, according to a release.

“We wish Mannie continued success, both personally and professionally,” Gregg Bargo, president of the UWPC board of directors, said in the release.

“She has left an indelible mark on the United Way of Pinal County. In her time here, she has spearheaded many positive changes to the organization. We look forward to building upon her successes, and continuing to have a positive impact on the communities we serve.”

The UWPC Board of Directors is in the process of implementing a succession plan, according to the release.

During Ms. Bowler’s tenure in Pinal County, communities have embraced the Heat Relief Network water drive, homeless coalitions and the Project Connect events, the Keep on Wheelin’ bike program, reading by third grade efforts, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Feed Pinal and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, according to the release.

The United Way of Pinal County is a nonprofit organization that partners with local nonprofits, businesses and government and social service agencies to address the communities’ most pressing needs. The mission statement is “United Way of Pinal County matches generosity with community needs to promote lasting change in people’s lives.” Go to unitedwayofpc.org.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.