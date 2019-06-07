U.S. Census Bureau official to speak at Northern Pinal County Democratic Club meeting

Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau is responsible for conducting a nationwide census. (U.S. Census Bureau)

A representative from the U.S. Census Bureau is to speak at the Northern Pinal County Democratic Club meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Road in Apache Junction.

Bring a donation of non-perishable food, clothing or toiletries for the church donation box, which helps support local people who are homeless, according to a release.

“Our guest for this meeting will be a representative from the 2020 Census Bureau who will be giving a presentation of the 2020 census and opportunities to becoming a census taker. We’ll also hear from Sharon Stinard, who is the chair of Legislative District 16 Democratic Committee, with updates of activities and actions in our Legislative District,” according to the release.

Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau is responsible for conducting a nationwide census. While the next census will be taken in 2020, the Census Bureau is already recruiting to fill important positions. They plan to recruit and employ thousands of Americans as census takers throughout the country, the release states.

Since most communities are best known by the people who live and work there, the Census Bureau is giving presentations at local venues to inform citizens of this opportunity to participate in this constitutionally sanctioned task. These will be paid positions, which also include mileage reimbursement, according to the release.

“We invite all that are interested in hearing about this topic and about your Democratic Party leadership and how to get involved in helping to elect Democratic candidates. The Northern Pinal County Democrats meet every month on the third Monday of each month to talk about issues affecting our community and how to get involved in solutions that reflect our values,” the release states.

Contact Nancy Siani at nancy.L.Siani@2020census.gov directly to get more information or to invite her to another meeting for a similar presentation.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.