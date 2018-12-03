U-Haul industrial rezoning postponed to February meetings

Changing 50 acres zoned commercial to industrial at U.S. Highway 60 and Idaho Road will be discussed at the Feb. 12 Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission meeting and Feb. 19 council meeting.

Amerco Real Estate Company and U-Haul International LLC, represented by David Pollock, are proposing to rezone 50 acres of a 78-acre property at the southeast corner of US60 and South Idaho Road.

The council on Sept. 18 approved a General Plan land use map amendment to redesignate the 50 acres from community commercial to light industrial/business park. The council also voted to continue a companion case to rezone the 50-acre property from general commercial by planned development to light industrial/business park by planned development.

The rezoning was to be considered by the planning commission Nov. 13 but the applicant asked for a continuance, Apache Junction Senior Planner Rudy Esquivias said.

City officials are seeking a half-street of 75 feet of improvements on Idaho Road instead of the standard 50 feet, according to city documents.

“You may recall, Mr. Pollack, one of the things he discussed at the public hearing was they wanted more time to see exactly what the city wanted … if we wanted 75-foot right-of-way, what it is going to look like,” Mr. Esquivias said to the commission Nov. 13.

“And this time they’d like another continuance,” he said.

The applicant would like to wait until the council approves an active-transportation plan in January, Mr. Esquivias said.

“And they also want to have some more time to review some other options with regard to more-specific issues that we have e-mailed back and forth in the last couple months,” he said.

A U-Haul truck rental and self-storage facility is to be the first development within the rezoned area, according to city documents.

It is to be constructed on about 10 acres at the southeast corner of the freeway and Idaho Road and includes about 200 spaces for RV, boat and vehicle storage.

No one spoke at a Nov. 13 public hearing on the rezoning. The commission voted 7-0 to continue the matter until the 7 p.m. Feb. 19 meeting in the council chambers.

Voting to continue the rezoning were Chairwoman Theresa Nesser, Vice Chairman Peter Heck and members Shirley Ooley, Willie Howard, Robert Schroeder, Steve Kridler and Michael McGraw.

