Two-home fire extinguished March 3

No one was injured in a morning motor home fire March 3 that extended to an adjoining home in the 1000 Block of West Frontier Street in unincorporated Pinal County, a Superstition Fire and District official said. The property is north of McKellips Boulevard between Idaho Road and Ironwood Drive.
“Crews from SFMD and Mesa Fire and Medical Department were dispatched at 11:25 (a.m.) on Saturday morning for a motor home fire,” Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief of emergency services and operations, said in an e-mail.
“First on-scene units found a heavily involved motor home that had extended to a residential home. Crews were able to stop the fire inside the home with only minor damage. No injuries are reported. The motor home is a total loss and the fire is still under investigation at time of report,” he said.
