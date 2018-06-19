Two fires in Apache Junction

The Superstition Fire and Medical District, assisted by Mesa Fire and Medical, responded to two structure fires in the city on Monday. No injuries were reported with either blaze. The first fire was in the Apache Palms Trailer Park near Old West Highway and Winchester Road. The trailer was reported to be a total loss.

A second incident occurred at a home on a West Windsong Street, just southeast of Lost Dutchman Boulevard and Ironwood Drive. The family in the home exited safely. Investigations continue into both fires.

Al Bravo is the public information officer for the city of Apache Junction