Trihalomethanes level back to current standard at well, Apache Junction water district board told

Levels of trihalomethanes are back to normal at a well that tested high in the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District, its board of directors was told at a Nov. 21 meeting.
“We’ve made some changes in our distribution levels … bringing us back into compliance,” Mike Loggins, water district engineer, said. “We’re doing extra sampling prior to that compliance sample so we can make sure that we are on track.”
Customers of the water district received communication in early August regarding an exceedance of the compound in routine testing of the water in the district system. The water was safe to drink and no action was needed by customers. As required, the district reported to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality that tests showed a level of one group of contaminants higher than the current standard. Samples from one of the district testing sites showed the level of total trihalomethanes averaged 85.2 parts per billion over the year ending in July. The maximum level for TTHMs is 80 parts per billion, according to the release. The testing site was at Hondo and Cactus. THMs are volatile organic compounds that form when disinfectants react with natural organic matter in the water. People who drink water containing excessive TTHMs over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidneys or central nervous system and could have an increased risk for cancer, according to the release.
Samples were collected at four locations in 2016 and 2017, according to a slideshow presented by Mr. Loggins at the Nov. 21 meeting. They were from 200 E. Southern Ave., 3270 S. Goldfield Road, 3500 S. Tomahawk Road and 1533 S. Cactus.
In the fourth quarter of 2016 the district changed from using local wells and water treated by the city of Mesa to wells and water treated by its own plant, Mr, Loggins said.
“As you can see those numbers jumped up quite a bit during that time period,” he said of the TTHMs. So the limit is 80 (ppm) on the running annual average, so it didn’t put us above the limit at that point in time so we made some changes. First quarter, everything looked good. Second quarter, it started creeping up on us. And then in the third quarter is when we had 87 there, which put us above and then we made some changes again and it’s back to where they should be. So this is going to be a constant battle. It’s going to depend on what’s in the canal and how we adjust our systems if we run more well water, surface water, how much chlorine we dose, how much disinfecting byproducts we produce during the time period,” Mr. Loggins said.
The water district supplies well water – groundwater – pumped from the Eastern Salt River Sub-Basin Aquifer, which flows southwesterly under Apache Junction and its surrounding areas. The groundwater is treated for arsenic removal where necessary, disinfected with chlorine, pumped into storage tanks and blended with Colorado River water transported through the CAP canal system, according to the district’s website, www.ajwaterdistrict.org.
The city’s Central Arizona Project water treatment plant, Superstition Area Water Plant, went online Sept. 20, 2016. The $9 million project on Ironwood Drive just south of Baseline Road was funded through the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona.
Apache Junction City Council members, serving as the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District board, on Nov. 21 also heard a presentation on a city of Mesa intergovernmental agreement regarding treated water from its Central Arizona Project allotment. Board members at the meeting were Jeff Serdy, Chip Wilson, Jeff Struble, Gail Evans and Dave Waldron. Absent were Christa Rizzi and Robin Barker.
A 2006 agreement with the city of Mesa expires on March 17, 2018, Frank Blanco, water district director, said.
“Under this agreement – the original agreement – the city of Mesa treated and delivered the water district’s Central Arizona Project water. The water was then wheeled through the Arizona Water Co. through their transmission mains into Apache Junction Water District and was delivered to the interconnect (pipe) after 2008. So prior to 2008 we were wheeling water from Mesa through Arizona Water to Apache Junction,” he said.
Those annual costs included wheeling, or pipe delivery, $152,580; Mesa treatment, $40,333; and additional Mesa capacity-fee, $77,772, for a total of $270,685, he said.
“That’s a significant amount of money. It comes out to around $2 per 1,000 gallons. I think our current cost to produce water is somewhere around $1 per 1,000, so a big drop in that,” Mr. Blanco said.
The new agreement will be for six years with two four-year extensions, he said. Costs will be $1,200 a year for Mesa water treatment and $7,200 for Mesa capacity-fee costs, for a total of $8,400 a year.
The agreement includes long-term storage credits for CAP water to be recovered through Salt River Project, enhancing system reliability and providing redundancy/backup for emergency situations, he said.
Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District board meetings are generally held at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Agendas are posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
