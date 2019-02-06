Trespassing reported in Gold Canyon Jan. 28-Feb. 3 to PCSO



Above are the general locations of trespassing incidents reported Jan. 28-Feb. 3 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Trespassing, reported at 10:28 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive.

Trespassing, reported at 7:37 a.m. Jan. 31 in the 4500 block of South Alamos Way

Trespassing, reported at 6:40 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 6900 block of South Kings Ranch Road.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

