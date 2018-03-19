Training costs, liquor licenses before city council March 20

Projected costs to train building and safety employees from two businesses that answered a call for a request for proposals are to be discussed at the Tuesday, March 20, meeting of the Apache Junction City Council.
It begins at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
“At this time, we do not believe either proposal was responsive to the intent of the RFP. We respectfully request the mayor and council reject both proposals,” Dave Zellner, the city building and safety manager, said in a memo to the council.
“Staff is reviewing other options, such as part-time staff to meet our customer service improvement goals,” he said.
In an effort to improve customer service to permit applicants, the Development Services Department, Building Division, issued a request for proposals for in-office residential and commercial plan review, counter plan review and inspector/plan reviewer training, Mr. Zellner said in the memo.
“It was expected that the city would be able to secure the specific services noted in the RFP for about $60 per hour and we were seeking someone for 20 hours a week. For a 15-month contract term, we projected a cost of $75,000-80,000. Three months would fall under fiscal year 2017-18 and the remaining 12 under FY 2018-19,” he said.
“We chose the RFP route, as opposed to adding staff, due to the still unknown disposition of the state (trust) land and the potential lack of need for added staff in the future,” he said.
“The RFP also included some specific products such as creating submittal and review checklists, ‘typical’ plan details so applicants can simply attach ‘pre-approved’ plan details to applications, and other long-term benefits we are seeking,” he said.
Two proposals were received. One listed no clear costs for services, he said.
The other proposal stated it would require 40 hours a week of staffing to fulfill the requested services, with a 15-month contract total of $250,900, he said.
If it were reduced to 20 hours a week, it would still be $40,000 more than city officials planned to budget, he said.
In other business, the council is to hold public hearings on the following applications and make a recommendation for approval or denial to be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
Fundraiser
A special-event liquor license is being sought for the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley for an April 21 event at 3301 S. Goldfield Road.
Correspondence has been received from the building division, planning division, police department and the fire district, Jan Mason, deputy city clerk, wrote in a memo to the council.
Dirtwater Springs
An interim permit, new license, limited liability company, series 12 liquor license is being sought for Dirtwater Springs, 586 W. Apache Trail.
Correspondence has been received from the building division, planning division, police department and fire district, Deputy City Clerk Mason said in a memo.
Pho Ever
An interim permit, person transfer, individual, series 12 liquor license is being sought for Pho Ever, 300 S. Phelps Drive.
“Correspondence has been received from the building division, planning division, police department and the fire district… Please note the recommendation from the police department,” Deputy City Clerk Mason said in a memo.
“After speaking with liquor control the police department still opposes this application for numerous reasons which include the business was selling liquor prior to applying for a liquor license and the confusion on who actually owns the business,” Apache Junction Police Department Capt. Troy Mullender said in a Feb. 28 e-mail to Deputy City Clerk Mason.
In other business, the council is to:
- hear a presentation, discuss and vote on a resolution for continuing participation in the Arizona Metropolitan Trust employee benefits program.
- direct staff on the Health and Human Services Commission process, which may include: 1) HHS review of human services funding requests and recommendations to city council by May of each fiscal year allowing HHS to take into consideration nine months of performance of funded agency’s contractual obligations; 2) a legal review of contracts to determine if changes are needed to strengthen verification of and compliance with contractual obligations; and 3) council consideration and action on HHS funding requests to coincide with annual adoption of the city budget.
- hear a presentation and discussion on the performance of the Visitor Information Center by Larry LaPrise, board chairman, and introduction of Michael Eastwood, president/CEO of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center.
- hear a presentation and discuss a monthly financial update.
- direct staff on adopting city of Apache Junction vision and mission statements via a resolution at the April 3 council meeting.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com