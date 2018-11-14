Traffic signal repairs at Apache Trail, Phelps/North Apache intersections

Repairs to the traffic signal at Apache Trail and Phelps/North Apache Trail will be Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 14-15.

Work will take place 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a press release, noting that the project is scheduled to repair and replace damaged and outdated traffic signal wiring, resulting in intermittent traffic signal outages.

The street is not expected to close and police officers will be stationed to manage the traffic through the intersection during the outages, the release added.

Motorists are reminded that a dark traffic signal shall be treated as a four-way stop unless a police officer instructs you otherwise, the release said. Drivers can expect delays during these intermittent outages.

