February traffic restrictions in Apache Junction and Gold Canyon

Apache Junction
1. Lane restrictions are anticipated for a construction project along Palo Verde Drive from Broadway Avenue to First Avenue. It began in January and construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of March. This is the second phase of pedestrian enhancements in the area. Installation will include curb and gutter on both sides of Palo Verde Drive and sidewalk only on the west side of the street. It is city Project No. PWC2016-20 and the contractor is ViaSun Corp. Working hours are 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Updates will be posted at http://www.ajcity.net/543/Construction-Projects.
2. Haydon Building Corp. was the low bidder of $3,333,510.50 for the traffic-calming roundabout to be constructed starting in March at State Route 88 (North Apache Trail) and East Superstition Boulevard in Apache Junction. The business was awarded the contract in a consent agenda for the Arizona State Transportation Board‘s Friday, Jan. 19, meeting. ADOT had estimated the cost of the project to be $173,157.50 less – $3,160,353. Funding is to be 94 percent from the federal government and 6 percent from the state, according to the agenda. ADOT is to design, advertise, award and administer construction of the roundabout and other intersection improvements such as installation of the lighting system and landscape and irrigation, the Apache Junction City Council was told at an Aug. 15 meeting. [See related story at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/adot-work-on-roundabout-includes-intersection-to-south/].
3. Broadway Avenue roadway improvements, from Royal Palm Road to Tomahawk Road, are planned for early 2018 and are to be completed by April 8. SDB Contracting Services, at a cost not to exceed $702,374.04, was awarded the contract by the city of Apache Junction to remove and replace asphalt pavement, remove and replace concrete curb and gutter, remove and replace concrete sidewalk, install two new curb ramps and do other roadway improvements.
4. A project with road reconstruction and some curb and gutter realignment that had closures in January along Broadway Avenue from Old West Highway to Tomahawk Road is anticipated to be completed in March. It is city Project No. PWC2015-08 and the contractor is SDB. Working hours are 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Updates will be posted at http://www.ajcity.net/543/Construction-Projects.
5. The city of Apache Junction is constructing a crossover on Apache Trail, west of Idaho Road. Work is scheduled for through Feb. 1 and will require the closure of the left lane on westbound Apache Trail west of Idaho. Work will also require the periodic closure of the left lane for eastbound traffic between Phelps and Idaho. Lane restrictions will be during weekdays and only between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. This work does not include any full road closure.
Northeast of AJ
6. Drivers who use State Route 88 — North Apache Trail — for travel between Apache Junction and Tortilla Flat should allow extra time due to work on a $6.5 million improvement project. State Route 88 initially will be narrowed to one lane along a 3-mile stretch of the historic roadway starting about 3 miles northeast of Apache Junction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. When the highway is restricted, flag crews will alternate traffic through the work zone one direction at a time. Work on the entire 17-mile project is scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays. No weekend or holiday work is scheduled. The improvements are scheduled for completion by fall 2018. The State Route 88 project will include pavement resurfacing, curve adjustments, paving several vehicle pullout areas, guardrail replacement, rock removal and adding signs from near Apache Junction to an area east of Tortilla Flat within the Tonto National Forest (mileposts 203 to 220). Drivers should use caution when approaching and traveling through work zones and watch for construction crews and equipment. For more information about the State Route 88 improvement project, visit azdot.gov/SR88.
Pinal County
7. Safety improvements construction began in May on Ironwood Drive from Germann to Elliot roads. The $5.4 million project includes constructing an outside shoulder, paved turn lanes at existing access points and installing median cable barriers. The project is anticipated to be completed in early 2018. The work area is from Apache Junction to San Tan Valley and Queen Creek, according to a Public Works Department notice at http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov. According to a presentation made to the Pinal County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 21, 2016, safety enhancements include: wider shoulders (the existing shoulders are 2 feet wide), the new ones will be 12 feet wide), a median cable barrier, existing rumble strips are to remain, center turn lanes at existing access points, flatter median slopes and side slopes and updated signs.
