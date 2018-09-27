Three men facing charges in connection to 2016 double homicide

Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies say they have arrested a known motorcycle gang member for his involvement in a 2016 double homicide.

Police say Clint Wendelschafer was taken into custody near Ellsworth and Adobe Roads in Mesa just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Mr. Wendelschafer was wanted for his involvement in the murder of 51-year-old Keith Andrew Long and 45-year-old Renae Gardner on May 24th, 2016, according to a police report. The couple was asleep in their home near University Drive and Meridian Drive in Apache Junction when they were shot and killed.

Mr. Long’s body, according to police, was eventually dumped into the canal near Skyline and Quail Run Roads in San Tan Valley while Ms. Gardner’s body was found along the Beeline Highway.

During the investigation, detectives say they learned 33-year-old Nicholas Douglas of San Tan Valley, 41-year-old Demian Blu of Apache Junction and 31-year-old Clint Wendelschafer of Tempe were at the scene at the time of the murders.

The three fled to Tempe after the couple was killed, police said. Several days went by before Mr. Blu and Mr. Douglas went back to the home to remove the victim’s bodies and clean up the crime scene, according to the report.

“I want to thank the hard work of our detectives and also recognize the close partnership we have with the Apache Junction Police Department and their assistance in this case,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a prepared statement.

“Everyone involved worked hard at putting this case together to hold accountable the individuals who took the lives of two people. Hopefully, this will give the victim’s families some closure.”

Mr. Wendelschafer is facing charges of Assisting in a Street Gang and Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Police also say Mr. Blu is in PCSO custody for Burglary, Assisting in a Street Gang, Concealment of a Body, and Hindering Prosecution of First Degree Murder.

Mr. Douglas is in DOC custody for an unrelated weapons offense. All three will face additional charges, according to a police report.

