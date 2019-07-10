Thefts, shoplifting reported June 26-30 to Apache Junction Police Department

Jul 10th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of thefts, shoplifting reported June 26-30 to the Apache Junction Police Department. 

Incidents investigated included: 

  • Theft, reported at 9:51 a.m. June 26 in the 2500 block of West Jasper Avenue. 
  • Shoplifting, reported at 4:06 p.m. June 26 in the 3100 block of West Apache Trail. 
  • Theft, reported at 10:50 a.m. June 29 in the 1200 block of West 13th Avenue. 
  • Shoplifting, reported at 1 p.m. June 29 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail. 
  • Shoplifting, reported at 1:37 p.m. June 29 in the 2500 block of West Apache Tail 
  • Shoplifting, reported at 5:29 p.m. June 30 in the 700 block of West Apache Trail. 

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.  

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie