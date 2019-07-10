Thefts, shoplifting reported June 26-30 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of thefts, shoplifting reported June 26-30 to the Apache Junction Police Department.
Incidents investigated included:
- Theft, reported at 9:51 a.m. June 26 in the 2500 block of West Jasper Avenue.
- Shoplifting, reported at 4:06 p.m. June 26 in the 3100 block of West Apache Trail.
- Theft, reported at 10:50 a.m. June 29 in the 1200 block of West 13th Avenue.
- Shoplifting, reported at 1 p.m. June 29 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.
- Shoplifting, reported at 1:37 p.m. June 29 in the 2500 block of West Apache Tail
- Shoplifting, reported at 5:29 p.m. June 30 in the 700 block of West Apache Trail.
Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.
The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.