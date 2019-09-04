Thefts, sex offense reported in Gold Canyon Aug. 20-26 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts and a sex offense reported Aug. 20-26 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Theft — property, reported at 10:03 a.m. Aug. 21 in the 6800 block of South Russet Sky Way.

Sex offenses, reported at 7:19 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 10300 block of East Rimrock Loop.

Theft — vehicle, reported at 12:32 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 7100 block of East U.S. Highway 60.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.