Thefts reported Sept. 16-22 to Apache Junction Police Department Above are the general locations of thefts reported Sept. 16-22 to Apache Junction Police Department. Incidents investigated by AJPD included: Reported at 8:25 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 500 block of South Ironwood Drive.

Reported at 11:33 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 1400 block of West Apache Trail.

Reported at 4:12 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 3900 block of South Ironwood Drive.

Reported at 5:19 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 2400 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Reported at 7:21 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 100 block of South Stardust Lane.

