Above are the general locations of thefts reported Sept. 16-22 to Apache Junction Police Department.
Incidents investigated by AJPD included:
- Reported at 8:25 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 500 block of South Ironwood Drive.
- Reported at 11:33 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 1400 block of West Apache Trail.
- Reported at 4:12 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 3900 block of South Ironwood Drive.
- Reported at 5:19 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 2400 block of West Broadway Avenue.
- Reported at 7:21 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 100 block of South Stardust Lane.
Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.
