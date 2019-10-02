Thefts reported Sept. 15-20 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of thefts reported Sept. 15-20 to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

Theft, reported at 11:11 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 1300 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Theft, reported at 7:38 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.

Theft, reported at 9:31 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 100 block of East Old West Highway.

Theft, reported at 5:16 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 2900 block of West Superstition Boulevard.

Theft, reported at 6:06 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 3100 block of West Superstition Boulevard.

Theft, reported at 9:01 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 2800 block of West Fourth Avenue.

Theft, reported at 11:04 a.m. Sept. 20 in the 400 block of North Ocotillo Drive.

Theft, reported at 12:46 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 100 block of West Superstition Boulevard.

Theft, reported at 2:06 p.m. Sept. 19 at South Idaho Road and West Southern Avenue.

The AJPD incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

