Thefts reported June 12-18 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of thefts reported June 12-18 to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

Theft of a bicycle, reported at 11:27 a.m. June 12 in the 1300 block of East 27 th Avenue.

Avenue. Theft, reported at 9:17 a.m. June 13 in the 2900 block of West Superstition Boulevard.

Theft, reported at 1:18 p.m. June 14 in the 700 block of West Apache Trail.

Theft, reported at 11:17 a.m. June 15 in the 1600 block of South Rennick Drive.

Theft, reported at 5:10 p.m. June 17 in the 10 block of West Apache Trail.

Theft, reported at 12:19 p.m. June 18 in the 400 block of West Apache Trail.

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.

