Thefts reported July 15-21 to Apache Junction Police Department, PCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts reported July 15-21 to Apache Junction Police Department and the Pinal County Sheriff’s office.

Incidents investigated by AJPD included:

July 16

  • Reported at 10:50 a.m. in the 100 block of East Old West Highway.

July 20

  • Reported at 4:23 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Raindance Road
  • Reported at 12:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Goldfield Rod

The incident investigated by PCSO was:

July 16

  • Reported at 7:58 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Val Vista Road.

AJPD reports are from communitycrimemap.com.

