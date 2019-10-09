Thefts reported in Gold Canyon Sept. 21-30 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts reported Sept. 21-30 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Theft of property, reported at 1:20 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 7200 block of East Texas Ebony Drive.

Theft of property, reported at 9:35 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 8400 block of East Golden Cholla Drive.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

