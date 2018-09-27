Thefts reported in Gold Canyon Sept. 16-22 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts reported Sept. 16-22 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Reported at 11:29 a.m. Sept. 16 in the 8300 block of East Sunrise Sky Drive.

Reported at 5:39 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 4700 block of South Jalapa Lane.

Reported at 7:22 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 6600 block of East Casa de Risco Lane.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.