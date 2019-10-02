Thefts reported in Gold Canyon Sept. 15-20 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts reported Sept. 15-20 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Property theft, reported at 9:53 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 5300 block of South Red Yucca Lane.

Property theft reported at 1:02 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 7300 block of East Texas Ebony Drive.

Property Theft, reported at 4:37 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 5600 block of South Desert Ocotillo Drive.

Property theft, reported at 12:32 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 7100 block of East Desert Spoon Lane.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.