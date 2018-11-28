Thefts reported in Gold Canyon Oct. 28-Nov. 24 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts reported Oct. 28-Nov. 24 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Theft from a motor vehicle, reported at 8:16 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 3400 block of South Sycamore Village Drive.

Theft of a bicycle, reported at 11:43 .m. Nov. 5 in the 6800 block of South Kings Ranch Road.

Theft from a motor vehicle, reported at 2:19 p.m. Nov. 12 at South Kings Ranch Road and East U.S. Highway 60.

Property theft, reported at 5:52 a.m. Nov. 19 at South Peralta Place and East Cornucopia Heights.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

