Thefts reported in Gold Canyon Jan. 6-12 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts reported Jan. 6-12  to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

  • Vehicle theft, reported at 9:03 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 6600 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
  • Bicycle theft, reported at 4:51 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 5700 block of South Mountainbrook Road.
  • Bicycle theft, reported at 8:28 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 6100 block of East Eagle Pass Road.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

