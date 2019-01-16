Thefts reported in Gold Canyon Jan. 6-12 to PCSO



Above are the general locations of thefts reported Jan. 6-12 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Vehicle theft, reported at 9:03 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 6600 block of South Kings Ranch Road.

Bicycle theft, reported at 4:51 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 5700 block of South Mountainbrook Road.

Bicycle theft, reported at 8:28 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 6100 block of East Eagle Pass Road.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

