Thefts reported Feb. 11-17 to Apache Junction Police Department

Feb 20th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of thefts reported Feb. 11-17 to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

  • Theft, reported at 1:04 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 600 block of North Plaza Drive.
  • Theft, reported at 6:53 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 300 block of South Main Drive.
  • Theft, reported at 3:26 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 1700 block of South Cardinal Drive.
  • Theft, reported at 3:37 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 3000 block of West Apache Trail.

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie