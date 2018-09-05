Above are the general locations of thefts reported Aug. 26-Sept. 1 to Apache Junction Police Department.
Thefts investigated by AJPD included:
- Reported at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 28 in the 2200 block of East Scenic Street.
- Reported at 4:28 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 700 block of West Apache Trail.
- Reported at 5:14 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 4800 block of East 28th Avenue.
- Reported at 5:07 p.m. Aug. 29 in the 100 block of East Old West Highway.
- Reported at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 29 in the 800 block of South Meridian Road.
- Reported at 1:06 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.
- Reported at 7:37 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 200 block of East 29th Avenue.
- Reported at 12:43 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 10 block of West Superstition Boulevard.
- Reported at 12:17 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 1100 block of North Idaho Road.
- Reported at 1:48 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 500 block of West Sierra Vista Drive.
Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.
